Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

IQIYI INC - ADR (IQ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iQIYI, Inc. is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of online entertainment services. The Company mainly provides genuine video content such as movies, television dramas, variety shows and anime through its application platform. Through the platform, the Company mainly provides The Lost Tomb, The Mystic Nine, Burning Ice, Qipa Talk, The Rap of China and other programs for its customers. The Company has built an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao, for fans to follow and interact with celebrities and the entertainment community.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IQIYI INC - ADR

IQ Guru Analysis

IQ Fundamental Analysis

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORP (ADR) (PCRFY) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Panasonic Holdings Corp, formerly Panasonic Corp, is a comprehensive manufacturer of electronic products. The Company operates through five main segments. The Home Appliances segments is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of room air conditioners, large air conditioners, televisions, digital cameras, video equipment, audio equipment, and fixed-line telephones. Living Solutions segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, and solar power generation systems. The Connected Solutions segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of air purifiers, bicycles, and care products. The Automotive segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of car navigation systems, car audio and video equipment. The Industrial Solutions segment is development, manufacture and sale of control equipment, motors, factory automation equipment, electronic materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORP (ADR)

PCRFY Guru Analysis

PCRFY Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

