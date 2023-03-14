Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

KB HOME (KBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Home is a home building company. The Company builds a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time and first move-up, as well as second move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The Company's segments include homebuilding, and financial services. Its homebuilding segments consist of four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. Its homebuilding segments are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes and offer a variety of homes that are designed to appeal to first-time, first move-up and active adult homebuyers. Its financial services segment offers property and casualty insurance, and, in certain instances, earthquake, flood and personal property insurance to its homebuyers and provides title services in markets located within its Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments. It provides mortgage banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KB HOME

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (GLRE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer. It provides risk management products and services to insurance, reinsurance, and other risk marketplaces. The Company conduct its reinsurance operations through two licensed and regulated entities: Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (Greenlight Re), based in the Cayman Islands, and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland (GRIL), based in Ireland. Greenlight Re provides multi-line property and casualty reinsurance globally. The Company's Greenlight Re is also engaged in long term business, such as life insurance, long term disability and long-term care, among others. Its GRIL is a non-life reinsurance undertaking with a focus on the European market. Its property business covers automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines exposures. Its casualty business covers general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and workers' compensation exposures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR)

