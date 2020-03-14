Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A. (RJ Bank). It operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. The Private Client Group segment includes the retail branches of the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Capital Markets segment includes institutional sales and trading in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds and other fee-based asset management programs. RJ Bank segment provides corporate loan, securities based loans (SB) and residential loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Miller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company manufactures the bodies of wreckers and car carriers, which are installed on truck chassis manufactured by third parties. It has domestic manufacturing operations in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and foreign manufacturing operations in France and the United Kingdom. The Company purchases truck chassis for resale its customers. The Company also manufactures vehicle transport trailers. As of December 31, 2016, yhe Company's products were sold through independent distributors all 50 states, Canada and Mexico, and other foreign markets including Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America and Africa, and through prime contractors to governmental entities. The Company's products are offered under various brands, including Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige and Boniface. Its wreckers are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. Its segments include Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment provides Commercial personal computers (PCs), Consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, Commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions and services, as well as scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes the operations of HP Labs and certain business incubation projects.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (LX) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing online direct sales services and online consumer finance services. The Company's online consumer finance platform, Fenqile, offers customers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans and other loan products. Through its online investment platform, Juzi Licai, the Company matches funding from individual investors with customer loans. The Company also offers Le Card credit line to its customers. The Company serves the credit needs of the customers aged between 18 and 36 in China.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 181.20% vs. 172.71% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

