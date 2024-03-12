Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preformed Line Products Company is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted and underground networks for energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication and other similar industries. It provides formed wire solutions, connectors, fiber optic and copper splice closures, solar hardware mounting applications, and electric vehicle charging station foundations. Its products include energy products, communications products, and special industry products. The energy products are used for supporting, protecting, terminating and splicing transmission and distribution lines as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations. The communications products include rugged outside plant (OSP) closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks. The special industry products include hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, plastic products, and interior/exterior connectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

HUGO BOSS AG - ADR (BOSSY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men's and women's clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles and writing instruments. The Company's brand portfolio comprises BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO: BOSS comprises business wear, leisurewear and evening apparel, as well as watches, eyewear and fragrances produced under license; BOSS Orange focuses on urban casual wear; BOSS Green comprises sportswear and HUGO provides apparel for both business and leisure, as well as shoes, accessories and licensed fragrances.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

