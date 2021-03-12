Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

QUDIAN INC - ADR (QD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qudian Inc is a China-based holding company principally involved in the operation of an online customer credit technology platform. Through its technology platform, the Company operates two segments. The Installment Credit Services segment is engaged in traditional online installment credit business, including cash installment credit services and merchandise installment credit services. The Transaction Services segment offers loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers and assumes no credit risk. The Company uses big data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to service young, mobile-active consumers. The Company operates an online platform, with nearly all of the transactions facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for small credit. Approved borrowers can draw down on their cash credit with cash disbursed into their Alipay accounts in digital form. The Company conducts its businesses in the China market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

