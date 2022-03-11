Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

EPLUS INC. (PLUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. Its technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party advanced professional and managed services, and its software. Its financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of IT equipment, software and related services. Both segments sell to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The Company provides IT solutions, which enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional and managed services, IT staff augmentation, and complete lifecycle management services, including flexible financing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EPLUS INC.

FORTERRA INC (FRTA) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forterra, Inc is involved in the manufacturing, sale and distribution of building products in the United States and Eastern Canada. The Company's primary products are concrete drainage pipe, precast concrete structures, and water transmission pipe used in drinking and wastewater systems. Its products are used in the residential, infrastructure and non-residential sectors of the construction industry. The Company's segments include Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment manufactures drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures concrete pressure pipe products in Eastern Canada. The Water Pipe & Products segment produces ductile iron pipe (DIP) in pipe. The Corporate and other segment include certain shared services, executive and other administrative functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FORTERRA INC

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

