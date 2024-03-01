Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

TITAN MACHINERY INC (TITN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations across three continents, including North America, Europe, and Australia servicing farmers, ranchers, and commercial applicators. The Company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction and Europe. Its network consists of United States locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming; European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine; and Australian stores located in the regions of Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia. The Company's locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. The Company is the retail dealer of CaseIH Agriculture equipment, Case Construction equipment, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TITAN MACHINERY INC

VALEO SE - ADR (VLEEY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valeo SE is a France-based global automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company, which is focused on the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, modules and services for the automotive sector. Its segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems segment includes three product groups including driving assistance, interior controls and connected cars. It offers smart sensors and features that improve vehicle safety and an automated driving system. The Powertrain Systems segment includes four product groups including electrical systems, transmission systems, combustion engine systems and electronics. The Thermal Systems segment has five product groups including Thermal Climate Control, Thermal Powertrain, Thermal Compressors, Thermal Front End and Thermal Bus Systems. The Visibility Systems segment includes lighting systems and wiper systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VALEO SE - ADR

UNITED HOMES GROUP INC (UHG) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) is a home builder in the southeast United States. The Company's builder brand is Great Southern Homes (GSH). GSH has delivered approximately 11,000 homes in the South Carolina and Georgia markets and is also focused on expanding into North Carolina. GSH focuses on the entry-level and first-time move-up home buyer segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED HOMES GROUP INC

IBEX LTD (IBEX) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IBEX Limited is a provider in global business process outsourcing and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions that helps drive customer experiences (CX) for brands. The services it provides for clients are digital and traditional omni-channel capabilities. The Company has designed a differentiated suite of digital and operational solutions meant to manage interactions throughout the phases of the customer lifecycle, across multiple channels, customized to a client's specific needs. Its services cover three areas: Digital & Omni-Channel Customer Experience (ibex Connect), Digital Marketing and E-Commerce (ibex Digital), and Digital CX surveys and analytics (ibex CX). The ibex Connect business unit delivers differentiated customer service, technical support, revenue generation and other value-added outsourced back-office services to its clients. The ibex Digital offers digital marketing, e-commerce technology and platform solutions for brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IBEX LTD

