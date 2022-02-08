Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily and Lennar other. Its Homebuilding operations is engaged in construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes as well as purchase, development and sale of residential land to third parties. The Company's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services, as well as property and casualty insurance. Its Multifamily segment is engaged in developing, construction and property management of multifamily rental properties. The Lennar Other segment is principally engaged in fund investments, which invests in technology initiatives that includes Opendoor, States Title and Notarize.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in 17 states. The Company's segments include West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. The Company builds and sells homes under its Century Communities and Century Complete brands. The Century Communities brand targets a range of buyer profiles, including entry-level, first and second-time move-up, and lifestyle homebuyers, and provides its homebuyers with personalized homes through certain option and upgrade opportunities. The Century Complete brand targets entry-level homebuyers primarily selling homes through retail studios and the Internet. The Company's subsidiaries, Inspire Home Loans Inc., Parkway Title, LLC, and IHL Home Insurance Agency, LLC, which provide mortgage services, title services, and insurance services, respectively, primarily to its homebuyers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. (HTH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The banking segment includes the operations of PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). This segment primarily provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas and generates revenue from its portfolio of earning assets. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the operations of Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings), which operates through its subsidiaries Hilltop Securities Inc. (Hilltop Securities), Momentum Independent Network Inc. (Momentum Independent Network) and Hilltop Securities Asset Management, LLC. This segment offers investment advisory and securities brokerage services. The Mortgage Origination segment includes the operations of PrimeLending, which offers a variety of loan products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

More details on Validea's James P. O'Shaughnessy strategy

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

