Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. (BXC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products in the United States. The Company provides both branded and private-label stock keeping units (SKUs) across product categories, such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. The Company distributes its products in two principal categories: specialty products and structural products. Specialty products include items such as engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products. Structural products include items such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand board, rebar, and remesh and other wood products primarily used for structural support in construction projects. The Company also offers a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers, including inventory stocking; intermodal distribution services; milling and fabrication services, and backhaul services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC (EYE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Vision Holdings, Inc. is an optical retail company that is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. The Company's segments include Owned & Host, and Legacy. The Owned & Host segment includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in select Fred Meyer stores. The Owned & Host segment also provides vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on selected military bases across the country. The Legacy segment consists of its long-term strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in selected Walmart stores. It also operates e-commerce websites and the e-commerce websites of third parties, including Walmart, Sam's Club and Giant Eagle. The Company operates approximately 1,300 retail stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. Its America's Best Brand offers two pairs of eyeglasses including a free eye exam.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC

BOISE CASCADE CO (BCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boise Cascade Company is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America and wholesale distributor of building products in United States. The Company operates through two segments: Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD). The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment operates a network of distribution facilities that sell a range of line of building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber (collectively referred to as commodities); general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing, and EWP. Its products are used in the construction of residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes, and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOISE CASCADE CO

OPTION CARE HEALTH INC (OPCH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Option Care Health, Inc. is an independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. The Company provides a therapy portfolio through its network of approximately 97 full-service pharmacies and 57 stand-alone ambulatory infusion suites. Its infusion services include the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support and care coordination. It contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients' homes or other nonhospital settings. It administers a range of therapies and services, including anti-infectives infusion, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin infusion, bleeding disorders infusion, nutrition support infusion, neurological disorders, women's health and others. It also offers nursing platform that include specialty nursing resources to healthcare providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OPTION CARE HEALTH INC

VECTOR GROUP LTD (VGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., and New Valley LLC. The Company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco LLC subsidiaries. The Real Estate segment includes the real estate investment business through its subsidiary New Valley LLC, which has interests in various real estate projects across the United States and is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. It has real estate projects in different asset classes, including planned communities, condominium and mixed-use developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in various domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VECTOR GROUP LTD

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC (COKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes, markets, and manufactures nonalcoholic beverages in the United States. The Company also distributes products for several other beverage companies, including Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Dr Pepper) and Monster Energy Company (Monster Energy). Its segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. The Company offers a range of nonalcoholic beverage products and flavors, including both sparkling and still beverages, designed to meet the demands of its consumers. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, ready to drink tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. Its products are sold and distributed in the United States through various channels, which include selling directly to customers, including grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores and drug stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

