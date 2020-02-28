Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/28/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V (ADR) (WMMVY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company's segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties. In Central America, it operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. It offers products in a range of categories, such as food, consumables, general merchandise and apparel. It offers products under various brand names, including Bodega Aurrera Express, Walmart, Sam's Club, Superama, Suburbia and Medimart Pharmacies. The Company also operates e-commerce business in Mexico. It is controlled by Wal Mart Stores Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

CBIZ, INC. (CBZ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CBIZ, Inc. (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States. Its segments include Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services group includes accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group includes group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment includes managed networking and hardware services, and healthcare consulting.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A. (RJ Bank). It operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. The Private Client Group segment includes the retail branches of the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Capital Markets segment includes institutional sales and trading in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds and other fee-based asset management programs. RJ Bank segment provides corporate loan, securities based loans (SB) and residential loans.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company's segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on researching, developing and marketing prescription products and specialty therapeutics especially in the areas of cardiology, oncology, gynecology, hematology and ophthalmology, as well as radiopharmacology and others. The Consumer Health segment develops, produces and markets nonprescription over-the-counter products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories, among others. The Crop Science segment researches, develops and markets crop protection solutions and seeds, and includes the subsidiary Monsanto. The Animal Health segment is engaged in the development, production and marketing of prescription and nonprescription veterinary products.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 257.18% vs. 199.65% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

