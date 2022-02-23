Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC (TRV) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a holding company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. The Company's segments include Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a range of property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services to its customers in the United States. The Personal Insurance segment writes a range of property and casualty insurance covering individuals' personal risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC

BANCO MACRO SA (ADR) (BMA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Macro SA is an Argentina-based public company that offers traditional banking products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, and individuals, thus strengthening its goal to operate as a multiservice bank. Through other companies in the group, the Company also renders services as trustee agent and director and manager of mutual funds, as well as stock exchange services. The Company began the process of acquiring entities, assets and liabilities as part of the privatization of provincial banks and other banking institutions. The Company and Worldline Argentina SA entered into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Itron Business Servicies SA, to be jointly controlled by both companies, for the purpose of facilitating the development of a tax management data processing center, modernizing the existing tax collection systems and processes used by the Province of Salta, and managing and recovering municipal taxes and fees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO MACRO SA (ADR)

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. Its stores offer a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. It owns and operates approximately 112 new vehicle franchises, representing 31 brands of automobiles at 91 dealership locations. It also operates approximately 25 collision centers and one auto auction in approximately 16 metropolitan markets within nine states. Its new vehicle revenue brand mix consists of approximately 45% luxury, 39% imports, and 16% domestic brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC. (AAP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company's stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks. It operates through five segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. It operates approximately 4,806 total stores and 170 branches primarily under the trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest and Worldpac. The Company offers products under categories, including parts & batteries, accessories & chemicals and engine maintenance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.

METLIFE INC (MET) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) is a financial services company. The Company is principally engaged in providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management services. The Company's segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and MetLife Holdings. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, and Retirement and Income Solutions. The Company's Asia segment offers products, including life insurance; accident and health insurance, and retirement and savings products. Latin America offers products, including life insurance, and retirement and savings products. Life insurance includes universal, variable and term life products. EMEA offers products, including life insurance, accident and health insurance, retirement and savings products, and credit insurance. MetLife has operations in approximately 40 markets globally, including United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of METLIFE INC

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

