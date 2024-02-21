Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

NOV INC (NOV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. Its engineering knowhow, global supply chain management, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure development support provides capabilities to assist customers with energy transition advancement. It is also a geothermal equipment and technology provider, offering an array of tools and equipment specifically designed for the ultra-harsh conditions associated with geothermal development. Additionally, the Company is an equipment and technology provider for purpose-built vessels used to build, install, and maintain offshore wind towers and turbines. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel products and technologies to improve the efficiencies and economics of land and offshore-based wind, geothermal power generation, and carbon capture and sequestration.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOV INC

NOV Guru Analysis

NOV Fundamental Analysis

HERC HOLDINGS INC (HRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herc Holdings Inc. is an equipment rental supplier. The Company offers a portfolio of equipment for rent. In addition to its principal business of equipment rental, the Company sells used equipment and contractor supplies such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management services and safety training to certain of its customers; offers equipment re-rental services and provides on-site support to its customers, and provides ancillary services such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling and labor. Its fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Its ProContractor business focuses on professional-grade tools and equipment, and offers industry-specific solutions-based services, which include power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, studio and production equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HERC HOLDINGS INC

HRI Guru Analysis

HRI Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.