Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/1/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC (IMXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Money Express, Inc. is an omnichannel money remittance services company. The Company is focused primarily on the United States of America to Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor, which includes Mexico, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. Its remittance services include a comprehensive suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services available in all 50 states in the United States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and 13 provinces in Canada. It offers money remittance services to LAC countries, mainly Mexico and Guatemala. These services involve the movement of funds on behalf of an originating consumer for receipt by a designated beneficiary at a designated receiving location. The money remittance services enable consumers to send funds through its network of locations in the United States and Canada that are primarily operated by third-party businesses, as well as through its Company-operated stores located in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC

IMXI Guru Analysis

IMXI Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.