Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/2/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

VECTOR GROUP LTD (VGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. The Company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. Tobacco segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of discount cigarettes in the United States through Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco LLC. Liggett Group LLC manufactures and markets approximately 100 different cigarette brand styles. Liggetts Group LLC's brand portfolio includes Montego, Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, USA and various partner brands and private label brands. Real Estate segment is engaged in the real estate investment business through New Valley LLC, which has interests in various real estate projects across the United States and is seeks to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

PRICESMART, INC. (PSMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates United States (US)-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling merchandise and providing services to PriceSmart members. The Company operates approximately 52 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one US territory. Its segments include the US, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. It offers merchandise and services in various categories, such as consumables, fresh foods, hardlines, food service and bakery, and health services. It also owns Member's Selection private label products. The Company's consumable products include groceries, cleaning supplies, and health and beauty aids. Its fresh food products include meat, produce, deli, seafood and poultry. The Company's hardline products include electronics, automotive, hardware, sporting goods, and seasonal products. Its softline products include clothing, domestics and home furnishing products. Its health services include optical, audiology and pharmacy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

DEUTSCHE POST AG - ADR (DHLGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based company. The Company operates through two brands, DHL which engages in parcel shipment, international express delivery, freight transport, supply chain management, and e-commerce solutions along with Deutsche Post which is a mail and parcel provider. The Company is organized into five operating divisions: Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

