Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2022

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC (GSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Ship Lease, Inc. is engaged in owning and chartering out containerships to liner companies. The Company owns a fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships, which it charters out under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. It focuses on mid-size Post-Panamax and smaller containerships. The Company's fleet consists of approximately 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 TEU. Its 32 ships are wide beam Post-Panamax. The mix of ship sizes within its fleet deploys its vessels on a range of trading routes. The Company's subsidiaries include GSL Rome LLC, Poseidon Containers Holdings LLC, K&T Marine LLC, GSL Legacy Holding LLC, Knausen Holding LLC, Global Ship Lease Investments, Inc., GSL Holdings, Inc., and Global Ship Lease 53 LLC, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

