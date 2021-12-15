Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. (CRMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: America's Car-Mart, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates in the integrated auto sales and finance segment of the used car market, also referred to as the integrated auto sales and finance industry. In this industry, the nature of the sale, the type of customer and the methods used to distribute the Company's products and services, including the actual servicing of the contracts, as well as the regulatory environment in which the Company operates, all have similar characteristics. The Company operates through its two subsidiaries, including America's Car Mart, Inc., an Arkansas corporation (Car-Mart of Arkansas) and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc., an Arkansas corporation (Colonial). It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. The Company operated 151 dealerships located primarily in small cities throughout the South-Central United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.

SIEMENS AG (ADR) (SIEGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Siemens AG is a Germany-based technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, healthcare. It operates through following segments: Digital Industries, which offer products and system solutions for automation used in discrete and process industries; Smart Infrastructure, which supplies and connects energy systems and building technologies; Mobility, which combines all businesses in the area of passenger and freight transportation; Healthcare, which supplies technology to the healthcare industry and engages in diagnostic imaging and laboratory diagnostics; Financial Services (SFS), which offers leasing solutions and equipment, project and structured financing in the form of debt and equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIEMENS AG (ADR)

MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck KGaA is a Germany-based science and technology company. The Company operates in three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and Performance Materials. The Healthcare business, which operates in the United States and Canada as EMD Serono, focuses on such therapeutic areas as allergies, fertility, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, developing drugs, diagnostic substances and medical devices. The Life Sciences business comprises the activities of MilliporeSigma, which provides solutions that facilitate biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. The product range includes laboratory water systems, gene editing tools, cell lines and end-to-end drug manufacturing systems, among others. The Performance Materials business provides specialty chemicals for various applications, including liquid crystals for electronic displays, materials for integrated circuits, effect pigments for coatings and color cosmetics, as well as functional materials for energy solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCK KGAA (ADR)

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

