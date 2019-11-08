Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

CARTER'S, INC. (CRI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carter's, Inc. is a marketer of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns two brand names in the children's apparel industry, Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh (OshKosh). These brands are available in department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company offers its products through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and via its online sites www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP (RM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. It offers small loans ranging from $500 to $2,500, through its branches. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to the customer ranging from $2,501 to $20,000. As of December 31, 2016, automobile loans were offered in amounts up to $27,500. As of December 31, 2016, retail loans were indirect installment loans structured as retail installment sales contracts that were offered in amounts of up to $7,500. Optional Payment and Collateral Protection Insurance Products offer customers a number of optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

