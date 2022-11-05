Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

KROGER CO (KR) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kroger Co. is a food retailing company that owns and operates supermarkets, multi-department stores and fulfillment centers throughout the United States. The Company manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates approximately 2,800 owned or leased supermarkets, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries, or affiliates. These facilities are located throughout the United States. The Company also owns store equipment, fixtures, and leasehold improvements, as well as processing and food production equipment. The Company offers personalized, order online, pick up at the store services and also provides home delivery services. In addition, the Company also retails products online. The Company's brands include Private Selection, The Kroger, Big K, Check This Out, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KROGER CO

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (TGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, management, leasing and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management and Container Resale. The Containers Ownership consist primarily of dry freight containers, but also include refrigerated and other special-purpose containers. The Container Management segment manages a fleet of containers for and on behalf of unaffiliated container investors, providing acquisition, management, and disposal services. The Container Resale segment sell containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine services and also purchase and lease or resell containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers. The Company also supplies dry freight, specialized, and refrigerated containers to approximately 200 global customers, including shipping lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC (FBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted through its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB (the Bank). The Bank provides commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment originates loans, provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business banking and commercial banking, government banking and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates and acquires one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell or hold. The Mortgage Servicing segment services and subservices mortgage and other consumer loans for others on a fee for service basis. The Mortgage Servicing segment also services loans for its loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio and its own LHFS portfolio in the Mortgage Originations segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD (NOA) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: North American Construction Group Ltd. is a Canada-based company that provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada but also in other parts of Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company's operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining, and Equipment Maintenance Services. The Heavy Construction and Mining division is engaged in hard rock and oil sands mining, overburden removal, mine site development, and mine reclamation. This division also provides constructability design reviews, budgetary cost estimates, and a range of planning and scheduling services. The Equipment Maintenance Services division offers maintenance procedures on-site, as well as in its multiple shop facilities. It provides various services, including fuel and lube servicing options, portable steaming, equipment inspections, hose manufacturing and onsite haul truck brake testing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

