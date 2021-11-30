Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED (IMKTA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. The Company operates 198 supermarkets, including 74 in North Carolina, 66 in Georgia, 35 in South Carolina, 21 in Tennessee, one in Virginia and one in Alabama. The Company locates its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities. Ingles supermarkets offers customers a range of nationally advertised food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables and non-food products. Non-food products include fuel centers, pharmacies, health/beauty/cosmetic products and general merchandise, as well as private label items. In addition, the Company focuses on selling its own developed organic products to its customers, including bakery departments and prepared foods including delicatessen sections. The Company operated 111 in-store pharmacies and 107 fuel centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY (ITIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in issuing title insurance through two subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC). Its principal activities include issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC. The Company also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, ITIC and NITIC. It provides management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, ITIC and NITIC. The Company's Issuing agents include real estate attorneys, independent agents or subsidiaries of community and regional mortgage lending institutions, depending on local customs and regulations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC (J) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides a range of engineering, design, and architectural services, construction and construction management services, operations and maintenance services, scientific, and systems consulting services. Its segments include Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) and People & Places Solutions (P&PS) and PA Consulting. CMS segment provides a range of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration services and consulting, enterprise level operations and maintenance, engineering and design, enterprise operations and maintenance, program management, and other technical consulting solutions. CMS also licenses internally developed technology such as KeyRadar, Ginkgo and ion. P&PS segment provides end-to-end solutions for clients, such as whether climate change, energy transition, connected mobility, integrated water management, and smart cities/vaccine manufacturing. PA provides consulting services based on its purpose and operates worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

