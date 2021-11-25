Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/25/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (ADR) (NGLOY) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anglo American PLC is a United Kingdom-based mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), iron ore, nickel and manganese. The Company's segments include De Beers, Platinum Group Metals, Copper, Iron Ore, Nickel and Manganese, Crop Nutrients and Corporate and other. De Beers segment is engaged in the diamond business, which offers rough and polished diamonds. Its Platinum Group Metals products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium. PGMs projects are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. It holds interests in two copper mines: Los Bronces and Collahuasi in Chile and is developing the Quellaveco mine in Peru. Its iron ore operations provide customers with iron content ore through assets in Brazil and South Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

