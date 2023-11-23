Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/23/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC (CRBG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corebridge Financial, Inc. is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States committed to helping individuals plan, save for, and achieve secure financial futures. It operates through five segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets, and Corporate and Other. Individual Retirement consists of fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. Group Retirement consists of record-keeping, plan administration and compliance services, financial planning and advisory solutions offered in-plan, along with proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory and brokerage products offered out-of-plan. Life Insurance includes products in the United States, including term life and universal life insurance. Institutional Markets consist of stable value wrap (SVW) products, structured settlement and pension risk transfer (PRT) annuities, and corporate markets products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

