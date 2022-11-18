Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC (FBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted through its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB (the Bank). The Bank provides commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment originates loans, provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business banking and commercial banking, government banking and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates and acquires one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell or hold. The Mortgage Servicing segment services and subservices mortgage and other consumer loans for others on a fee for service basis. The Mortgage Servicing segment also services loans for its loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio and its own LHFS portfolio in the Mortgage Originations segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

