Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bayer AG is a German-based life science company. The Company's segments are Pharmaceuticala and Consumer Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on researching, developing and marketing prescription products and specialty therapeutics especially in the areas of cardiology, oncology, gynecology, hematology and ophthalmology, as well as radiopharmacology and others. The Company is focusing on their oncology platform for Targeted Alpha Therapies for treating prostate cancer. The Consumer Health segment develops, produces and markets nonprescription over-the-counter products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories, among others. The Crop Science segment has been moved to Cinven which operates as an independent company called Envu.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (PBYI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. The Company's lead product is NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib, which is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that blocks signal transduction through the human epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2 and HER4. It is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of the oral version of neratinib, and its advanced drug candidates are directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer and HER2 mutated cancers. Its other products include PB272 (neratinib, intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Its neratinib has clinical application in the treatment of several other cancers as well, including other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation in HER2 or epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, or other solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

SIBANYE STILLWATER LTD (ADR) (SBSW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sibanye-Stillwater Limited is a mining and metals processing company. The Company offers mining and processing operations and projects and investments across five continents. It is the primary producer of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. It produces other platinum group metals (PGMs), such as iridium and ruthenium, along with chrome, copper and nickel as by-products. It provides a portfolio of PGM operations in the United States (US), South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The Company's gold project in the Southern Africa region includes Beatrix, Cooke, Driefontein, Kloof, RDRGOLD, and Rand Refinery. Its Southern Africa PGM projects include Kroondal, Rustenburg, Mimosa, Marikana and Platinum Mile. Its PGM project in the Americas region includes Stillwater & East Boulder and Columbus Metallurgical Complex. It also offers a portfolio in green metal projects and operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

