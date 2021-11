Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

NIPPON TELEGRAPH & TELEPHONE CORP (ADR) (NTTYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp is a provider of fixed and mobile voice related services, regional communications services, long distance and international communications business, data communications business and other business. The Company operates in five segments. Mobile Communications segment conducts mobile voice related services and sale of telecommunications equipment. Regional Communications segment provides fixed voice related services and other services. Long Distance and International Communications segment comprises fixed voice related services and international communications services, solution and other services. Data Communications segment comprises system integration services and network system service. Other segment comprises real estate rentals, financial business, systems development and other services related to research and development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

CONTINENTAL AG (ADR) (CTTAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Continental AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the automotive sector. The Company's segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain division integrates system solutions for the powertrains in vehicles of all classes. The Interior division provides information management in vehicles, and develops and produces information, communication and network solutions. The Tires division offers safety through short braking distances and grip, as well as reducing fuel consumption. The ContiTech division develops, manufactures and markets products for machine and plant engineering, mining, the automotive industry and other important industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

