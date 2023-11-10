Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (PBYI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. The Company's lead product is NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib, which is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that blocks signal transduction through the human epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2 and HER4. It is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of the oral version of neratinib, and its advanced drug candidates are directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer and HER2 mutated cancers. Its other products include PB272 (neratinib, intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Its neratinib has clinical application in the treatment of several other cancers as well, including other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation in HER2 or epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, or other solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

PBYI Guru Analysis

PBYI Fundamental Analysis

COTY INC (COTY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coty Inc. is a beauty company with portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. The Company has a diverse portfolio of brands, which includes both owned and licensed. Its brand portfolio is classified into two segments: Consumer beauty and Prestige. Consumer beauty brand portfolio includes Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, 007 James Bond. Prestige includes Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, SKKN BY KIM, Tiffany & Co. Its mass beauty brands are primarily sold through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and dedicated e-commerce retailers. The Company serves consumers around the world in approximately 125 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COTY INC

COTY Guru Analysis

COTY Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.