Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (GPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an international automotive retailer. The Company operates through two segments: the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K). Both of its segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sell service and insurance contracts; provide automotive maintenance and repair services; and sell vehicle parts. It owns and operates approximately 201 automotive dealerships, 268 franchises, and 46 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. The Company's operations are primarily located in metropolitan areas, including Texas, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, Louisiana, New Hampshire and New York in the U.S. It sells retail used vehicles directly to its customers at its dealerships or through its digital platform, AcceleRide and wholesale used vehicles at third party auctions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

