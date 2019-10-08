Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/8/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores. It also offers financing through a third-party finance company, as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. The Company's retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It offers mattress product lines, such as Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster and Beautyrest Black. The Company's customers are college educated women in middle to upper-middle income households. The Company stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. (UPS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 267.54% vs. 195.63% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

