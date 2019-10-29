Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/29/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. (WGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of a portfolio of recreation vehicles (RV) and marine products used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company produces its motorhome units in manufacturing facilities in Iowa and Oregon; its towable units in Indiana; and its marine units in Florida. Its segments include Motorhome, Towable and Corporate / All Other. Its Motorhome segment is comprised of products that include a motorized chassis, as well as other related manufactured products and services. Its Towable segment is comprised of products which are not motorized and are generally towed by another vehicle, as well as other related manufactured products and services. The Corporate / All Other category includes the Winnebago specialty vehicles and Chris-Craft marine operating segments as well as expenses related to certain corporate administration expenses for the oversight of the enterprise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC. (CIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CompX International Inc. is a manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and other industries, and stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges and throttle controls for the recreational marine industry. The Company operates through two business segments: Security Products and Marine Components. Its security products include disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks. Its marine components include original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers and other exhaust components; gauges; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories, and dash panels. The Company's brands include National Cabinet Lock, Fort Lock, Timberline Lock, Chicago Lock, Mega Rim, Race Rim, Vantage View and GEN-X.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A. (RJ Bank). It operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. The Private Client Group segment includes the retail branches of the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Capital Markets segment includes institutional sales and trading in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds and other fee-based asset management programs. RJ Bank segment provides corporate loan, securities based loans (SB) and residential loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy has returned 296.08% vs. 205.75% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

