Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

ATKORE INC (ATKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atkore Inc., formerly Atkore International Group Inc., is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical segment and Safety and Infrastructure segment. Through the electrical segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure's electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company's electrical segment products are used in the construction of electrical power systems including conduit, cable, and installation accessories. Its Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures solutions, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company's products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and safety and infrastructure solutions for the construction and industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

RENT-A-CENTER INC (RCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rent-A-Center, Inc. is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company is focused on providing products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, smartphones and furniture, under rental purchase agreements. The Company's segments include Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of lease-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico that lease household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The Acima segment offers the lease-to-own transaction through virtual offering solutions across e-commerce, digital, and mobile channels, and through staffed and unstaffed kiosks located within such retailer's locations. The Mexico segment consists of lease-to-own stores in Mexico that lease household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The Franchising segment is engaged in the sale of rental merchandise to its franchisees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years of stock market data from the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

