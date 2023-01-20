Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/20/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC (EYE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Vision Holdings, Inc. is an optical retail company that is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. The Company's segments include Owned & Host, and Legacy. The Owned & Host segment includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in select Fred Meyer stores. The Owned & Host segment also provides vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on selected military bases across the country. The Legacy segment consists of its long-term strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in selected Walmart stores. It also operates e-commerce websites and the e-commerce websites of third parties, including Walmart, Sam's Club and Giant Eagle. The Company operates approximately 1,300 retail stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. Its America's Best Brand offers two pairs of eyeglasses including a free eye exam.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

