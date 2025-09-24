Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/24/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

SEKISUI HOUSE LTD - ADR (SKHSY) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sekisui House Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the detached house business, rental and commercial building business, civil engineering business and other related business. It has seven business segments. The Detached House segment designs, contracts and sells detached houses. Rental and Commercial Building segment designs, contracts and sells rental housing and commercial buildings. Architecture and Civil Engineering segment designs and contracts for construction and civil engineering work for commercial buildings. Rental Housing Management segment leases and manages rental housing. Remodeling segment remodels detached houses and rental housing. Development segment includes the brokerage and real estate business, condominium business and urban redevelopment business. International Business segment sells detached houses overseas, develops and sells residential land, and develops condominiums and rental apartments. It is also engaged in non-life insurance agency business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SEKISUI HOUSE LTD - ADR

SKHSY Guru Analysis

SKHSY Fundamental Analysis

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

