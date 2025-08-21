Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/21/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

BIDVEST GROUP LTD - ADR (BDVSY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bidvest Group Limited is a South African services, trading, and distribution company. Its segments are Services South Africa, Services International, Freight, Commercial Products, Branded Products, Adcock Ingram, Financial Services and Automotive. Adcock Ingram manufactures, markets and distributes a range of healthcare products. The Services International division offers a range of corporate outsourced services. The Branded Products division is a distributor, supplier and manufacturer of a comprehensive suite of office products and services and branded household appliances, as well as a provider of outsourced customer communication services. The Freight division facilitates the storage, handling and movement of cargo through its independent terminal operations, international clearing and forwarding, logistics, and marine services. The Automotive division is engaged in online motor retailing and the development of customer service. It also operates in the vehicle auction sector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

