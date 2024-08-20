Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/20/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO (PFGC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Performance Food Group Company is a food and foodservice distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The Foodservice segment markets and distributes food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, and other items nationally to vending, office coffee service, theater, retail, hospitality, and other channels. The Convenience segment distributes candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, food and foodservice related products, and other items to convenience stores across North America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and delivers food and related products to over 300,000 customer locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

