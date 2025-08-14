Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC (TRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trinity Industries, Inc. is the owner of businesses that provide rail transportation products and services in North America. The Company markets its railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. Its platform also includes the brands of RSI Logistics, a provider of software and logistics solutions, and Holden America, a supplier of railcar parts and components. Its platform provides railcar leasing and management services; railcar manufacturing; railcar maintenance and modifications, and other railcar logistics products and services. Its segments include Railcar Leasing and Services Group and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Services Group segment owns and operates a fleet of railcars and provides third-party fleet leasing, management, and administrative services; railcar maintenance and modification services; and other railcar logistics products and services. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures and sells railcars and related parts and components.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC (IMXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Money Express, Inc. is an omnichannel money remittance services company. The Company applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. It offers the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany; Company-operated stores; its mobile apps, and the Companys Websites. Its remittance services include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services, which are available in all 50 states in the United States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and 13 provinces in Canada. Its product and service portfolio includes online payment options, pre-paid debit cards and direct deposit payroll cards. Its money remittance services are also available on the Internet via its Websites (intermexonline.com and online.i-transfer.es) and on mobile device applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

