Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/25/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP. (ADR) (FUJIY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the business related to photography, medical care & printing & liquid crystal display materials and copying machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Imaging Solutions segment develops, manufactures and sells color films, digital cameras, color paper services for photographic prints, instant printing equipment and optical devices mainly for general consumers. Healthcare & Materials Solutions segment provides medical system equipment, cosmetics and supplements, pharmaceutical products, biopharmaceutical manufacturing development contract, regenerative medicine products, chemical products, graphic system equipment, inkjet equipment, display materials, recording media and electronic materials for commercial use. Document Solutions segment provides digital multi-functional peripherals, publishing systems, document management software and related solution services mainly for commercial use.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP. (ADR)

FUJIY Guru Analysis

FUJIY Fundamental Analysis

BEL FUSE INC (BELFA) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bel Fuse Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company's segments include Power Solutions and Protection, Connectivity Solutions and Magnetic Solutions. Its power conversion products include internal and external alternating current/direct current (AC/DC) power supplies, DC/DC converters and DC/AC inverters. Its circuit protection products include board level fuses and polymeric positive temperature coefficient (PTC) devices. It offers a line of high speed and harsh environment copper and optical fiber connectors and integrated assemblies. Its magnetics solutions product line includes integrated connector modules (ICMs), power transformers, surface mount device (SMD) power inductors and switch mode power supply (SMPS) transformers, and discrete components-ethernet. Its products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BEL FUSE INC

BELFA Guru Analysis

BELFA Fundamental Analysis

