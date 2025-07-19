Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/19/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO (EMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Chemical Company is a global specialty materials company that produces a range of products found in items people use every day. Its segments include Advanced Materials (AM), Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end-uses in transportation; durables and electronics; building and construction; medical and pharma, and consumables end-markets. AFP segment manufactures materials for products in food, feed, and agriculture; transportation; water treatment and energy; personal care and wellness; building and construction; consumables, and durables and electronics end-markets. The CI segment sells intermediates for end-markets, such as industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and food and feed. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells acetate tow and triacetin plasticizers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO

EMN Guru Analysis

EMN Fundamental Analysis

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (HSBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a banking and financial services company. Its business segments include Hong Kong, UK, Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB), and International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB). Its Hong Kong business comprises retail banking and wealth and commercial banking of HSBC Hong Kong and Hang Seng Bank. Its UK business comprises UK retail banking and wealth (including first direct and M&S Bank) and UK commercial banking, including HSBC Innovation Bank. The CIB segment is formed from the integration of its commercial banking business (outside the UK and Hong Kong) with its global banking and markets business. The IWPB segment comprises premier banking outside of Hong Kong and the UK, its global private bank, and its asset management, insurance and investment distribution businesses. Its customers worldwide through a network covering 58 countries and territories. Its customers range from individual savers and investors to companies, governments and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR)

HSBC Guru Analysis

HSBC Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.