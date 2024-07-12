Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

TITAN MACHINERY INC (TITN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations across three continents, including North America, Europe, and Australia servicing farmers, ranchers, and commercial applicators. The Company operates through segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. It offers equipment and parts sales, equipment repair and maintenance services, and rental functions in each store. It sells new agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands as well as equipment from a variety of other manufacturers. The agricultural equipment it sells, and service includes machinery and attachments for uses ranging from large-scale commercial farming to home and garden purposes. The construction equipment it sells, and service includes heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TITAN MACHINERY INC

TITN Guru Analysis

TITN Fundamental Analysis

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (PBYI) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. The Company's lead product is NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. Neratinib is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2 and HER4 It also engaged in the development and commercialization of, alisertib. Alisertib is a selective, small molecule inhibitor of aurora kinase A that is designed to disrupt mitosis leading to apoptosis of rapidly proliferating tumor cells that are dependent on aurora kinase A. Its neratinib has clinical application in the treatment of several other cancers as well, including other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation in HER2 or epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, or other solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

PBYI Guru Analysis

PBYI Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.