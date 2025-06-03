Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/3/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

PG&E CORP (PCG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company's primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), a public utility operating in Northern and Central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electric transmission and distribution services throughout its service area in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers. The Utility provides electricity, transmission, and distribution services in its service area. The Utility owns approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines operating at voltages ranging from 60 kilovolts (kV) to 500 kV. The Utility also operates 33 electric transmission substations with a capacity of approximately 67,000 megavolt amperes (MVA). Customers can also obtain electricity from alternative providers such as municipalities (CCAs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA (ADR) (PUBGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communication group. It provides a full range of advertising and communications services organized into four solutions hubs: Publicis Communications, Publicis Media, Publicis Sapient, and Publicis Health. Publicis Communications, the creative communications hub, includes the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSLGROUP and Prodigious networks. Publicis Sapient specializes in digital transformation services. Publicis Media is a global media agency with capabilities across investment, strategy, insights and analytics, data and technology, commerce, performance marketing and content. Publicis Health focuses on health and wellness business transformation. The Group operates in five geographical regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East & Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

