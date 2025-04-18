Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/18/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

ENERGY OF MINAS GERAIS CO - ADR (CIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy of Minas Gerais Co is a Brazil-based holding company. The Company operates in several states in Brazil, through numerous subsidiaries. However, the Company's operations are primarily centralized in the state of Minas Gerais. The main operational segment is distribution of electrical energy, followed by electric energy commercialization, gas distribution, electric energy generation, and electric energy transmission. Constituted to operate in the commercialization of electric power and as holding company, with interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, whose objectives are: construction and operation of systems for generation, transformation, transmission, distribution and sale of energy, and also activities in the various fields of energy sector, including gas distribution, provision of distributed generation services and energy efficiency solutions, for the purpose of commercial operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

