Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a products and service distributor that offers solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. It provides pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services. Its segments include Service Centers (SC), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Supply Chain Services (SCS). SC segment is engaged in providing MRO products, equipment and integrated services, including logistics capabilities, to business-to-business customers. IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages, re-manufactures pumps, manufactures branded private label pumps, and provides products and process lines for the water and wastewater treatment industries. SCS segment provides a range of MRO products and manages all or part of a customer's supply chain, including warehouse and inventory management. It also provides vacuum pump sales, repair and maintenance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DXP ENTERPRISES INC

PLAYAGS INC (AGS) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company's segments include EGMs, Table Products and Interactive Games. The EGM segment includes server-based systems and back-office systems that are used by Class II Native American and Mexico gaming jurisdictions and Class III Native American, commercial, and charitable jurisdictions. It offers a library of proprietary video slot titles developed for the global marketplace. The Table Products segment includes live felt table games, side-bets, and progressives, as well as card shufflers, including its newly introduced card shuffler, Pax S. The Interactive Games segment provides game content and access to its remote gaming server for real money gaming (RMG) online casino operators as well as social casino games available for desktop and mobile devices. It also offers business-to-consumer (B2C) free-to-play social casino apps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLAYAGS INC

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

