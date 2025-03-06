Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA (ADR) (PUBGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communication group. It provides a full range of advertising and communications services organized into four solutions hubs: Publicis Communications, Publicis Media, Publicis Sapient, and Publicis Health. Publicis Communications, the creative communications hub, includes the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSLGROUP and Prodigious networks. Publicis Sapient specializes in digital transformation services. Publicis Media is a global media agency with capabilities across investment, strategy, insights and analytics, data and technology, commerce, performance marketing and content. Publicis Health focuses on health and wellness business transformation. The Group operates in five geographical regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East & Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

UNILEVER PLC (ADR) (UL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unilever PLC is a United Kingdom-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment sells hair care (shampoo, conditioner, styling), skin care (face, hand and body moisturizers) and includes Prestige Beauty and Health & Wellbeing. The Personal Care segment sells skin cleansing (soap, shower), deodorant and oral care (toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash) products. The Home Care segment sells fabric care (washing powders and liquids, rinse conditioners) and a range of cleaning products. The Nutrition sells scratch cooking aids (soups, bouillons, seasonings), dressings (mayonnaise, ketchup) and tea products. The Ice Cream segment includes ice cream products. It offers K18 is a biology hair care brand. Its subsidiaries include Unilever de Argentina S.A., Unilever Australia Limited, Unilever Canada Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS CASH FLOW PER SHARE: PASS SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS TRAILING 12 MONTH SALES: PASS DIVIDEND: PASS

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

