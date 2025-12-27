Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/27/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. (CNK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a movie theatre company. The Company is engaged in the motion picture exhibition industry, with theaters in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, and Paraguay. Its segments include U.S. markets and international markets. Its circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates approximately 497 theaters with 5,653 screens in 42 states domestically and 13 countries throughout South and Central America. It plays mainstream films from many different genres, such as animated films, family films, dramas, comedies, horror and action films. It offers content in both 2-D and 3-D formats in all of its theaters, and in many locations, it offers either its own premium large format, XD, IMAX or ScreenX. It offers a variety of alternative entertainment content for its guests, such as concert, sporting and gaming events, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

CNK Guru Analysis

CNK Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.