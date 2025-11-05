Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

CALAVO GROWERS INC (CVGW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Calavo Growers, Inc. is a provider of value-added fresh food in the avocado industry. The Company is engaged in marketing and distributing avocados and prepared avocados to retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers on a worldwide basis. It procures avocados from California, Mexico and other growing regions around the world. Through its various operating facilities, it sorts, packs, and/or ripens avocados, tomatoes and/or Hawaiian grown papayas, and processes and packages guacamole. It operates in two business segments: Grown and Prepared. Its Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes and papayas. Its Prepared segment comprises all its guacamole products sold at retail and food service as well as avocado pulp sold to foodservice. Its products are sold under the Calavo family of branded labels, as well as private labels. It distributes its products both domestically and internationally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

