Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC (VLGEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 50% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of around 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City. It offers a range of national branded and locally sourced food products, including grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods as well as non-food product offerings, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor and 21 in-store pharmacies. Its Fairway Markets offerings are paired with a variety of natural, organic, specialty and gourmet products. Its Gourmet Garage specialty markets offer organic produce, signature soups and prepared foods, meat and seafood, charcuterie and gourmet cheeses, artisan baked bread and pastries, chef-prepared meals to go and pantry staples. Its ShopRite Order Express app enables customers to pre-order deli, catering, specialty occasion cakes and other items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

