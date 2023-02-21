Validea Guru Fundamental Report for SPOT - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA (SPOT). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, SPOT rates highest using our P/B Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Partha Mohanram. This growth model looks for low book-to-market stocks that exhibit characteristics associated with sustained future growth.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA (SPOT) is a large-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 55% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spotify Technology SA a Luxembourg-based company, which offers digital music-streaming services. The Company enables users to discover new releases, which includes the latest singles and albums; playlists, which includes ready-made playlists put together by music fans and experts, and over millions of songs so that users can play their favorites, discover new tracks and build a personalized collection. Its users can either select Spotify Free, which includes only shuffle play or Spotify Premium, which encompasses a range of features, such as shuffle play, advertisement free, unlimited skips, listen offline, play any track and audio. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, including Spotify LTD and is present in over 20 countries. Its service offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ASSETS VS. RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS VARIANCE: PASS SALES VARIANCE: PASS ADVERTISING TO ASSETS: FAIL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ASSETS: FAIL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TO ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA

SPOT Guru Analysis

SPOT Fundamental Analysis

Partha Mohanram Portfolio

About Partha Mohanram: Sometimes the best investing strategies don't come from the world of investing. Sometimes research that changes the investing world can come from the halls of academia. Partha Mohanram is a great example of this. While academic research has shown that value investing works over time, it has found the opposite for growth investing. Mohanram turned that research on its head by developing a growth model that produced significant market outperformance. His research paper "Separating Winners from Losers among Low Book-to-Market Stocks using Financial Statement Analysis" looked at the criteria that can be used to separate growth stocks that continue their upward trajectory from those that don't. Mohanram is currently the John H. Watson Chair in Value Investing at the University of Toronto and was previously an Associate Professor at the Columbia Business School.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.