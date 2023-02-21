Validea Guru Fundamental Report for SHEL - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SHELL PLC (ADR) (SHEL). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, SHEL rates highest using our Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SHELL PLC (ADR) (SHEL) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating using this strategy is 97% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shell plc (Shell) is an international energy and petrochemical company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas, and the manufacturing and marketing of chemicals. The Company's segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment includes liquefied natural gas, conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquid fuels and other products. The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products. The Renewables and Energy Solutions segment includes Shell's Integrated Power activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

