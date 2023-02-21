Validea Guru Fundamental Report for RCL - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD (RCL). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, RCL rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD (RCL) is a large-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating using this strategy is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company that owns and operates three global cruise vacation brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises. The Company also own joint venture interest in the TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The Company's brands operate approximately 61 ships in the cruise vacation industry. Royal Caribbean International offers a range of itineraries to the destinations, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal and New Zealand, with cruise lengths ranging from one to 25 nights. Celebrity Cruises include two approximately Edge-class ships, Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Ascent. Silversea Cruises operates the Silver Dawn under a finance lease. The Company offers to handle virtually all travel aspects related to guest reservations and transportation, including arranging guest pre and post hotel stay arrangements and air transportation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: FAIL CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

