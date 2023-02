Validea Guru Fundamental Report for OXY - 2/20/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OXY). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, OXY rates highest using our Acquirer's Multiple Investor model based on the published strategy of Tobias Carlisle. This deep value model looks for inexpensive stocks that could be potential takeover targets.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OXY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating using this strategy is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. The Company primarily conducts its ongoing exploration and production activities in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. Within the United States, it has operations in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, as well as offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company operates through three reporting segments: oil and gas, chemical and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil (which includes condensate), natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The chemical segment (OxyChem) primarily manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The midstream and marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil (which includes condensate), NGL, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO2) and power. Its midstream and marketing segment also includes Occidental's low carbon ventures (OLCV) businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS QUALITY: PASS ACQUIRER'S MULTIPLE FAIL

About Tobias Carlisle: Tobias Carlisle is a widely recognized expert on deep value investing. He is the author of "The Acquirer's Multiple: How the Billionaire Contrarians of Deep Value Beat the Market" and the founder of Acquirer's Funds. He is also the author of "Deep Value: Why Activists Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations" and co-author of Quantitative Value: "A Practitioner's Guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors" Tobias is originally from Australia, where he worked an an analyst at an activist hedge fund and was a lawyer specializing in mergers and acquisitions.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

