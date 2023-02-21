Validea Guru Fundamental Report for OKTA - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for OKTA INC (OKTA). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, OKTA rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

OKTA INC (OKTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Okta, Inc. is an independent identity provider. The Company's Okta Identity Cloud is an independent and neutral cloud-based identity solution that allows its customers to integrate with nearly any application, service or cloud that they choose through its secure platform and cloud infrastructure. Its Okta Identity Cloud is used as the central system for an organization's connectivity, access, authentication and identity lifecycle management needs spanning all of its users, technology and applications. Its products can be used for both customer identity and workforce identity use cases. Its Okta products include Universal Directory, Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, API Access Management, Access Gateway and Advanced Server Access. The Company, through Auth0, Inc., provides products, including Universal Login, Attack Protection, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud and Organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: PASS

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

