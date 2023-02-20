Validea Guru Fundamental Report for NEM - 2/20/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for NEWMONT CORPORATION (NEM). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, NEM rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NEWMONT CORPORATION (NEM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating using this strategy is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Newmont Corporation is a gold producer. The Company is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. It operates through five segments: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada. The North America segment consists primarily of Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) in the United States of America, Musselwhite, Porcupine and Eleonore in Canada and Penasquito in Mexico. Its South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname, Cerro Negro in Argentina and has interest in the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. The Company's Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington and Tanami in Australia. Its Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The Company's Nevada segment included Carlin, Phoenix, Twin Creeks and Long Canyon in the United States. The Company has a gold reserve of approximately 92.8 million ounces. It also has interests in Heart Peaks, Castle, Moat, Coyote, and North ROK properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

